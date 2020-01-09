|
James Allen "Jim" Kelley
Knoxville - James Allen "Jim" Kelley, 89, of South Knoxville, passed away Saturday afternoon, January 4, at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ann Hinds Kelley; his parents, Charles and Stella Kelley; and siblings, Bill Kelley, Peggy Seepe, and Don Kelley. He is survived by his sons, Bradley A. Kelley of Oregon, and Jeffrey H. Kelley, and wife Carol, of Ooltewah, TN. Jim leaves behind several cousins, nieces and nephews, and a great many friends. His body was donated for medical research to RestoreLife USA. A special thanks to all the staff at UT Hospital, Lifecare, home health care, Meals on Wheels and to all the friends and neighbors who cared for him during the last few months of his life. Family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 PM Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM with Dr. Jim Bailes officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020