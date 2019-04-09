Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Allen Mitchell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Allen Mitchell Obituary
James Allen Mitchell

Knoxville, TN

James Allen Mitchell, age 63, of Knoxville passed away early Saturday morning, April 6, 2019 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center.

Jim was owner of Mitchell Electric, which was founded by his parents, Charles Allen Mitchell and Anjil Beverly Hyden Mitchell. Jim was an avid motorcyclist, fisherman, boater and member of the East Tennessee Grotto.

In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Virginia (Ginger) and Mark Arnold; brother, Wesley and nephew, Christopher Sherlin.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Mitchell; children, Matthew (Shelley), Katie, Ryan and Pati Mitchell, Gina, Junior, Jorge and Isaac Hernandez, grandchildren, Miles, Cameron and Fisher; sisters and brothers-in-law, Regina and Danny Haggard and Mary Lou and Steve Palm; sister-in-law, Carole Mitchell; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Ann Robins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the East Tennessee, www. caves.org/grotto/etg

Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving Mitchell family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
Download Now