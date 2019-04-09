|
James Allen Mitchell
Knoxville, TN
James Allen Mitchell, age 63, of Knoxville passed away early Saturday morning, April 6, 2019 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Jim was owner of Mitchell Electric, which was founded by his parents, Charles Allen Mitchell and Anjil Beverly Hyden Mitchell. Jim was an avid motorcyclist, fisherman, boater and member of the East Tennessee Grotto.
In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Virginia (Ginger) and Mark Arnold; brother, Wesley and nephew, Christopher Sherlin.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Mitchell; children, Matthew (Shelley), Katie, Ryan and Pati Mitchell, Gina, Junior, Jorge and Isaac Hernandez, grandchildren, Miles, Cameron and Fisher; sisters and brothers-in-law, Regina and Danny Haggard and Mary Lou and Steve Palm; sister-in-law, Carole Mitchell; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Ann Robins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the East Tennessee, www. caves.org/grotto/etg
Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving Mitchell family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 9, 2019