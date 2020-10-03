James Allen Wilgus, Sr.
Signal Mountain - James Allen Wilgus, Sr. age 85 of Signal Mountain, TN passed away on September 29, 2020. Jim was born in Queens, NY on May 8, 1935 and served in the Army in Korea. He graduated from Vanderbilt University with a BS/MS in Civil Engineering and was a longtime employee of Barge, Waggoner, Sumner & Cannon. As a member of Shannondale Presbyterian Church and then St. John's Lutheran Church in Knoxville, he loved singing in the choir. Jim and wife Peggy moved to Alexian Village in Signal Mountain, TN in 2002. Jim was an avid model railroader and loved playing Santa at several annual events. He was proceeded in death by wife, Peggy Booth Wilgus and son John Robert Wilgus. He is survived by son, Jim (Judy) Wilgus, Jr.; daughter, Ruth (Martin) Gehring; daughter, Barbara Wilgus; daughter-in-law Angie Wilgus; and grandchildren; Sarah Foster, Sam Wilgus, William Gehring, Allison Gehring, Lyra Wilgus, and Cassy Payton. No services are planned at this time with ashes to be interred at St. John's Lutheran Church Columbarium in Knoxville, TN at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to AVT Scholarship Fund or Habitat for Humanity. The scholarship fund aids Alexian Village employees or their children, and information can be found by calling 423-886-0100. Arrangements entrusted to Lane Funeral Home, 601 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, TN 37415 www.lanefh.com
423-877-3524.