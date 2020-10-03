1/1
James Allen Wilgus Sr.
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Allen Wilgus, Sr.

Signal Mountain - James Allen Wilgus, Sr. age 85 of Signal Mountain, TN passed away on September 29, 2020. Jim was born in Queens, NY on May 8, 1935 and served in the Army in Korea. He graduated from Vanderbilt University with a BS/MS in Civil Engineering and was a longtime employee of Barge, Waggoner, Sumner & Cannon. As a member of Shannondale Presbyterian Church and then St. John's Lutheran Church in Knoxville, he loved singing in the choir. Jim and wife Peggy moved to Alexian Village in Signal Mountain, TN in 2002. Jim was an avid model railroader and loved playing Santa at several annual events. He was proceeded in death by wife, Peggy Booth Wilgus and son John Robert Wilgus. He is survived by son, Jim (Judy) Wilgus, Jr.; daughter, Ruth (Martin) Gehring; daughter, Barbara Wilgus; daughter-in-law Angie Wilgus; and grandchildren; Sarah Foster, Sam Wilgus, William Gehring, Allison Gehring, Lyra Wilgus, and Cassy Payton. No services are planned at this time with ashes to be interred at St. John's Lutheran Church Columbarium in Knoxville, TN at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to AVT Scholarship Fund or Habitat for Humanity. The scholarship fund aids Alexian Village employees or their children, and information can be found by calling 423-886-0100. Arrangements entrusted to Lane Funeral Home, 601 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, TN 37415 www.lanefh.com 423-877-3524.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved