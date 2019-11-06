|
|
James Alvin "Ab" Underwood
Knoxville - James Alvin "AB" Underwood age 83 of Knoxville went to be with his Lord and Savior early Wednesday morning November 6, 2019.
James was born on June 29, 1936 and was a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church. He established Underwood Auto Salvage in 1973. He was the owner of several rental properties and a much beloved landlord. Even in his retirement, he was still a hardworking man. On Sundays you could always find him in the church worshipping his Lord and Savior. On any given day you might have seen him on his mower, mowing his lawn or perhaps even a neighbor's. He loved fishing and working in his garden.
Welcoming him into the Kingdom of Heaven his wife of 43 years, Hazel Lee Underwood; parents Charlie and Geneva Underwood; sons Ronnie and Ricky Underwood; brothers Glen and Phil Underwood. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 17 years Evelyn Underwood; children Randy Underwood, Rita Woods (Terry), Roy Underwood (Cheryl), Cindy Floyd (Jeff); siblings Lorin (Marjorie), Doug (Wanda), Geraldine Hughes; 5 grandsons Chuck, Mark, Cory, Brandon, Tyler; 5 granddaughters Syble, Misty, Alyssa, Natasha, Shannon; 6 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thanks the staff of Amedisys Hospice; Jerry and Karen Moore; Matthew and Ashley Moore; Doug and Vicki Young for the compassion shown to our family.
A receiving of friends will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, 5:30-7:30 PM with a service to follow at 7:30 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with Dr. Damon Patterson, Rev. James Marion, and Pastor Justin Pratt officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 10:45 AM, Saturday, November 9, 2019 for a procession to Woodhaven Cemetery for an 11:30 AM graveside service. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019