Dr. James Ancil Parrott
Knoxville - Dr. James Ancil Parrott, born December 11, 1938 to Chester Cecil and Thelma Ruth McVey Parrott in Corbin, Kentucky and went to be with the Lord on July 28, 2019. He was an active member of First Baptist Church Concord and member of Faith Masonic Lodge #756 in Oak Ridge.
Dr. Parrott served in the U.S. Army Medical Corp. station in Yokohoma, Japan at Kishine Hospital from August 1966 - August 1968. He was a Captain doing Orthopedic Surgery during Vietnam War.
He graduated from the University of Kentucky Medical School, Lexington, Kentucky, Internship was at John Gaston Hospital Memphis, Tennessee, which was a part of U.T. Radiology Residency at Vanderbilt University, Nashville.
Dr. Parrott's career included the practice of Radiology at the Jennie Stuart Medical Center for 17 years and served as Chief of the Radiology Department and as Chief of the Medical Staff. He also practiced Radiology at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge for 16 years and practiced Radiology doing Locum tenums for various companies for four years. He also served as visiting professor at Vanderbilt Medical School for medical students teaching radiology.
Dr. Parrott was very interested in education and was a founding father of University of Heights Academy serving on the school board in various positions in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
His hobbies included studying history, boating and fishing, snow skiing, traveling the world and the study of the Bible.
Dr. Parrott was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by children, Virginia Ruth Parrott Snipp, of Knoxville, James Chester Parrott (Rachel) of Efland, North Carolina, William John David Parrott of Knoxville; and grandchildren, Kaitlin A. Snipp, Jacot S. Snipp, Lila Grace Parrott, James K. Parrott, Samuel C. Parrott, and Jonas W. Parrott.
Family and friends will receive friends 10am to 11am Thursday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a service to immediately follow. Burial will be 2pm Thursday at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with full Military honors conferred by East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard and the US Army. Memorial donations may be made to the East TN Veterans Honor Guard or to First Baptist Concord Church.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 30, 2019