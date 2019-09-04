Services
Berry Highland West
9913 SHERRILL BLVD
Knoxville, TN 37932
(865) 693-9547
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
First Baptist Church of Concord
11704 Kingston Pk
Farragut, TN
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Railroad Methodist Church
Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Railroad Cemetery
125 Pleasant Springs Church Rd
Iron City, TN
View Map
James and Nell Chambers

James and Nell Chambers Obituary
James & Nell Chambers

Knoxville - James F. "Hoot" Chambers, 88 (deceased 8/21/19) and Nell Gambrell Chambers, 88 (deceased 8/26/19), both from Wayne Co Tennessee, were longtime residents of Concord/Farragut Tennessee, passed away at home this week within days of each other. A Visitation for both, will be held in Knoxville TN at The Chapel Bldg E (old sanctuary) at First Baptist Church of Concord, 11704 Kingston Pk, Farragut TN 37934 on Thurs, Sept 5th, 2019 at 5:30-7:30pm. To leave online condolences and to view an expanded obituary go to www.BerryHighlandWest.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019
