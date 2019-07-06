|
|
James (Jim) Andrew Bledsoe
Knoxville - James (Jim) Andrew Bledsoe died peacefully at home on, June 17, 2019, in Knoxville Tennessee at the age of 57 after battling leukemia. James is survived by his wife Deborah Gail Bledsoe his three children Andrea Bledsoe McMahan, William Matthew Bledsoe (Rachel), Gabriela Ruth Bledsoe and four grandchildren. He is also survive by his siblings William Eric Bledsoe (Jennifer) and Amy Elizabeth Arnold (Eric). He is preceded in death by his father William Osborne Bledsoe and mother Evelyn Hitch Bledsoe.
James was born on, September 2, 1961, in Maryville Tennessee. He married Deborah Gail Grayson in July 1983. He went back to school later in life and graduated from Walter State community college in 2016 with a degree in nursing. He worked at Peninsula with an amazing group of people.
A memorial service was held, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, for close friends and family at The Pursuit church, 204 Pickens Gap Rd., Seymour, TN. 37865. In lieu of flowers, donations for the family can be made to The Pursuit at the above address.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 6, 2019