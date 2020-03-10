Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
James Andrew "Andy" Thomas

James Andrew "Andy" Thomas Obituary
James Andrew "Andy" Thomas

Knoxville - James Andrew "Andy" Thomas-age 26 of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord Monday morning, March 9, 2020 as the result of an automobile accident. He was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by his mother, Rhonda Thomas.

Survivors: father and step-mother, Jimmy and Michelle Thomas; sisters, Danielle Esslinger, Denise Brooks; step-brother, J. B. Anderson. Five nieces and two nephews, several aunts, uncles and other family members and a host of friends. Special friend, Clint Lane.

The family will receive friends 6-7 P.M. Friday, March 13, 2020 with a memorial service at 7 P.M. Friday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Mark Large, Rev. Gabril Haynes officiating with music by Lisa Hill and Gabril Haynes. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to be made at the funeral home for expenses. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
