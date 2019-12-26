Services
James Arnold Russell Obituary
James Arnold Russell

Knoxville - James Arnold Russell, known as Mose, departed this life December 18, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. He was born March 3, 1939 in Loudon, Tennessee to Joe Thomas and Ida Josephine Love Russell.

Saturday, December 28, 2019, the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with funeral service to follow at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 2137 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Reverend Robert Sherrod of Word of God Ministry to officiate. Interment will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery, Loudon County, TN. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
