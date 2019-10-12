|
James "Jim" Ashley
Dandridge - James "Jim" Ashley left this earth on Thursday, October 10th at his home in Dandridge, Tennessee. Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife and exceptional mother of his children, Catherine "Wolfe" Ashley as well as his parents, James & Opal Williams Ashley of Charleston, Missouri.
He leaves behind three fantastic kids, Diedra Ashley of New Madrid, Missouri, Jennifer (Brad) Wilds of Dandridge, and Jason (Christin) Ashley of St. Louis, Missouri. Jim also leaves behind his grandchildren, Braden Wilds, Cameron Ashley, Morgan Wilds and Bradley Wilds, Jr. Sadly, Jim also leaves behind a very large collection of "things" that his children have NO IDEA what to do with.
Jim served in the United States Air Force and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. In addition to taking wonderful care of his family, he worked at various jobs until he ultimately found his place of retirement at Bush Brothers "making beans". Jim loved his family and most everyone he came in contact with and was always ready to help anyone in need and offered his advice to anyone he thought needed it whether they wanted it or not.
Jim did not live an average life. He did what he wanted, when he wanted and had an inappropriate comment to make, in every situation. He learned what he wanted to learn and fixed what he wanted to fix. He was a unique man that will be missed for one thing or another by everyone that knew him.
Friends and family will gather at Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019. A Celebration of his Life with military honors will be at 6:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
