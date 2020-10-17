1/1
Rev. James B. Caylor
Rev. James B. Caylor

Seymour - Rev. James B. Caylor, age 84 of Seymour, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 16, 2020. He was a loving husband, dad, grandfather and great grandfather. James was a member of Fairpark Evangelistic Church, a Sunday School teacher, and a lay minister. He retired from Nazarene Church, Western Auto, and Auto Zone. Preceded in death by his parents, James Earnest and Lola Mae Caylor; several brothers and sisters. Survivors include his wife, Sylvia A. Caylor; son and daughter-in-law, James B., Jr. and Jeannie Caylor; daughter and sons-in-law, Sandra and Alex Climovech and Faith and Tony Polk; grandchildren, Tim Lingenfelter and wife Renee, Ashley Hankla and husband Bryan, Lynsay Russell and husband Blake; great-grandchildren, Jaymes Lingenfelter, Jayden Hankla and Caylor Hankla; brother, Rev. Larry Caylor; sister and brother-in-law, Yvonne and Cleamon Johnson. Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, in the Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service to follow at 7:00 with Rev. Roger Hurst officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Grandview Cemetery Pavilion for the graveside service. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com, 865-983-1000.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
