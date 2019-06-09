|
James B. McCord, Jr.
Knoxville - James B. McCord, Jr., known by his friends as Famous Amos, died suddenly on May 13, 2019 but crammed a lot of living into his almost seventy-three years of life. Famous was born at Fairfax Army Airfield in Kansas City, Kansas on June 28, 1946. His early years were deeply influenced by the travels of being an Air Force "brat". His youth was spent from Tennessee to Bermuda with a stint in California. Famous pitched baseball in his younger years, including trying out with a major league farm club. Famous was proud of his military service and being a Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. For years he did painting, plastering and stucco work throughout the south, especially in Florida, where he also loved deep sea fishing. Famous loved and cheered for the Tennessee Volunteers. He was a great dancer and happy to give free dancing lessons to anyone willing to learn. More than anything Famous loved his friends. He would always make himself available for a simple chat or helping friends with a difficult project. Though not rich, Famous considered himself wealthy in the great friendship and fellowship of his friends. His friends were his family and all who knew Famous, loved him. He will be truly missed by his best friend Doug Simpson and Heather O'Brate, whom Famous loved like a daughter.
Friends of Famous will gather on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 1:45 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, Tennessee 37920. Famous will receive full military honors at the 2:00 pm service.
Arrangements by Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pk. Knoxville, Tennessee 37919. Friends may leave thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 9, 2019