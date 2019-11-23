|
James B. Rowland
Strawberry Plains - James B. (Jimmy) Rowland age 60, of Strawberry Plains went to be with the Lord Friday November 22, 2019. Jimmy was owner of Uncle Easy's Pawn & Loan. He loved motorcycles and never met a stranger was always fun and easy going. Jimmy loved his wife, children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents, Lyle and Nell Rowland; sister, Clara Jean Rowland. Survived by loving wife of 40 years Anna (McCarter) Rowland; sons and daughters-in-law, Danny and Corinne Rowland, Will and Gabby Rowland; grandchildren, Anthony, Ezekiel, Amazia and Serena Rowland; sisters and brother-in-law, Barbara and Dan Rutherford and Brenda Flenniken; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Ina Rowland. Several nieces and nephews, special friends, Bill and Judy Smith, Greg and Misty Ownby and family. Family will receive friends Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 5-7 p.m with Memorial Service to follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Buck Holt officiating at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019