Rev. Dr. James B. "Jim" Wilbanks Jr.
Farragut, TN
Rev. Dr. James B. "Jim" Wilbanks Jr, age 92, of Farragut passed away after a short illness on May 3, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville, TN.
Born in Birmingham, Alabama to James Bernice Wilbanks Sr., and Ora Estelle Oglesby Wilbanks, he was drafted into the U. S. Army during World War II and served honorably as Sergeant Major, Adjutant Office, Western Pacific. Dr. Wilbanks completed his Bachelor of Arts at the University of Alabama and thereafter a Bachelors and Masters of Divinity at the Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary, Louisville, Kentucky (Distinguished Alumnus, 1999). He received an honorary Divinity Doctorate from Tusculum College upon his retirement after more than forty years of services to the Presbyterian Church, U.S.A. Among his many pastorates were John Knox Presbyterian Church, Louisville, KY, Associate Pastor, Second Presbyterian Church, Knoxville, TN; Associate Executive Presbyter and Stated Clerk, Presbytery of East TN; Executive Presbyter, Presbytery of Union; and numerous post-retirement pastorates, East TN.
He met his wife of 64 years, Sarah Jordan, while serving as Pastor of Corydon Presbyterian Church, Corydon, Indiana. She survives him in addition to his daughter, Ruth Anne Wilbanks, Land O' Lakes, Florida; sons, James Douglas Wilbanks (Donna), Louisville, Kentucky; Samuel Ray Wilbanks, Knoxville, TN; and Dr. David Ward Wilbanks, Murray, Kentucky; grandchildren, James Ryan (Robyn), Jordan David (Laurie), Madalyn Paige, Jacob David and Emily Lee; great grandchildren, James Luke and Rhett Charles; sister-in-law, Jane Wilbanks; and nieces Beth Kahally and Lisa Mize.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 to 1 p.m. on Monday, May 6, at Farragut Presbyterian Church, Farragut, TN with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m., with Rev. Matt Nieman officiating.
Family and friends will gather at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Cedar Hills Cemetery in Corydon, Indiana for graveside services with Rev. Don Summerfield officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 5, 2019