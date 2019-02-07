Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holston Baptist Church
1012 Andrew Johnson Hwy
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James (Buck) Baker


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James (Buck) Baker Obituary
James (Buck) Baker

Strawberry Plains, TN

Born December 23, 1955 passed away February 2, 2019. He went to join his beloved son, Jonathan Hammer, sister, Margaret Baker and his parents, Donnie and Howard Baker.

Wonderful husband of 30 years to Wanda Baker. In addition to his wife, he left behind his

daughter, Casey Hammer; four sisters, Donna Loveless, Tina Wright, Faye Gregg, and Sue Headrick; his step-children, Lisa, Joe, and Kim Delaney; several nieces and nephews; four grandchildren; and 5 great-granddaughters who were his pride and joy. As much as he loved them, he also had a special love in his big heart for his fur babies, Bucky and Bailey. He touched many people's lives and he will be missed.

In the end, love is all that matters and it will go on forever.

A celebration of life will be held Monday February 11, 2019 at Holston Baptist Church, located at 1012 Andrew Johnson Hwy. From 6:00pm-8:00pm.

Baldwin Cremation & Mortuary Service 914 N Cherry St, Knoxville, TN 37917 (865) 633-5200 are in charge of

arrangments.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.