James (Buck) Baker
Strawberry Plains, TN
Born December 23, 1955 passed away February 2, 2019. He went to join his beloved son, Jonathan Hammer, sister, Margaret Baker and his parents, Donnie and Howard Baker.
Wonderful husband of 30 years to Wanda Baker. In addition to his wife, he left behind his
daughter, Casey Hammer; four sisters, Donna Loveless, Tina Wright, Faye Gregg, and Sue Headrick; his step-children, Lisa, Joe, and Kim Delaney; several nieces and nephews; four grandchildren; and 5 great-granddaughters who were his pride and joy. As much as he loved them, he also had a special love in his big heart for his fur babies, Bucky and Bailey. He touched many people's lives and he will be missed.
In the end, love is all that matters and it will go on forever.
A celebration of life will be held Monday February 11, 2019 at Holston Baptist Church, located at 1012 Andrew Johnson Hwy. From 6:00pm-8:00pm.
Baldwin Cremation & Mortuary Service 914 N Cherry St, Knoxville, TN 37917 (865) 633-5200 are in charge of
arrangments.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 7, 2019