Walland - James Clarence Barbra, age 84, of Walland, passed away Monday morning, December 30, 2019 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the 32nd Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored division in Germany. He loved hunting, fishing, fixing things and was dedicated to his family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Hazel Barbra; son, Virgil Alex Barbra; sisters, Louella Barbra and Rowena Ott. Survivors include his wife, Dean Barbra; son, James and wife, Laura Barbra of Mt. Juliet, TN; daughter, Tijuana and husband, Curtis Fowler of Benton, Kentucky; granddaughter, Delilah; brother, Sam and wife, Wilma Barbra of Seymour. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, stjude.org. Memorial service will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel, Rev. Gerald Ivey officiating. Family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville, (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020