Services
Miller Funeral Home - Maryville
915 W. Broadway Ave.
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6041
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Maryville
915 W. Broadway Ave.
Maryville, TN 37801
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Maryville
915 W. Broadway Ave.
Maryville, TN 37801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Barbra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Barbra

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Barbra Obituary
James Barbra

Walland - James Clarence Barbra, age 84, of Walland, passed away Monday morning, December 30, 2019 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the 32nd Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored division in Germany. He loved hunting, fishing, fixing things and was dedicated to his family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Hazel Barbra; son, Virgil Alex Barbra; sisters, Louella Barbra and Rowena Ott. Survivors include his wife, Dean Barbra; son, James and wife, Laura Barbra of Mt. Juliet, TN; daughter, Tijuana and husband, Curtis Fowler of Benton, Kentucky; granddaughter, Delilah; brother, Sam and wife, Wilma Barbra of Seymour. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, stjude.org. Memorial service will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel, Rev. Gerald Ivey officiating. Family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville, (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -