Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
James "Eric" Beasley


1984 - 2019
James "Eric" Beasley Obituary
James "Eric" Beasley

Knoxville - James "Eric" Beasley born June 30, 1984 and went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 10, 2019. Eric had a heart of gold and the kindest soul. He was preceded in death by his father, James Lee Beasley; his two unborn babies; grandparents, Roy and Peggy Stinnett. Eric is survived by his loving wife, Ashley Beasley; unborn child due February 14th; three step children, Bryson, Blake, and Brileigh Cochran; mother, Karmen Beasley; grandparents, Rev. James A. Beasley and Joyce Beasley; brother, Travis Dishner and wife, Shanna; sister, Summer Dishner; uncles, Glen E. Beasley, Kevin Beasley, and Ray Stinnett, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Jamie (Rito), Sabrina (Joe), Andrea, Amber, Alyssa, Angel, and Savannah; nieces and nephews, Jordyn, Sam, Willow, Mason and Justice, and many more; numerous friends and family. Eric will be greatly missed by his loved ones and would want everyone to accept Jesus Christ as their Savior. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. James A. Beasley officiating. The family and friends will assemble 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 Grandview Cemetery for the interment. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 865-983-1000, www.smithfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 15, 2019
