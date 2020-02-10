|
|
James Birdwell Self
Knoxville - James Birdwell Self, age 95, of South Knoxville, passed away February 9, 2020, at University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was a 1942 graduate of Young High School and enlisted in the United States Army in April 1943. He served as a Technician 5th Class with the Headquarters Company 1st Engineer Special Brigade. He served in the European Theatre, landing on Omaha Beach on D-Day June 6, 1944, and in the Pacific Theatre during the invasion of Okinawa in April 1945. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee and was a long time supporter of the University of Tennessee football and basketball teams. He was a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church for 70 years where he sang in the Celebration Choir and served as a deacon and treasurer for over 50 years. James was an Operations Officer with Park National Bank and retired from First American Bank. Preceded in death by wife of 53 years, Lida Townsend Self, parents Thomas Kindred Self and Rachel Victoria Sharp Self, brothers, George David Self and Merle Thomas Self and sister, Ada Margaret Johnson. He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Betty (Chester) Hood, grandsons, Steven (Lindsy) Hood and Philip Hood, great grandchildren, Chelsea, Patrick, and Brianna Hood, sisters, Barbara Broyles and Katherine (N.E.) Burleson and special friends Ralph Gouge and Janie Cormack. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sevier Heights Baptist Church Abundant Life Ministry, 3232 Alcoa Highway, Knoxville, Tennessee 37920. The family will receive friends from 1-3 PM, Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home with a 3 PM Celebration of Life Service to follow, Dr. Hollie Miller and Rev. Charlie McNutt officiating. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery with military honors at the graveside. Arrangements by Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920. www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020