Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
7:30 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Unitia Cemetery
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
1958 - 2019
James Brown Obituary
James Brown

Lenoir City - James Everett Brown - age 61 of Lenoir City, passed away Monday morning, June 10, 2019 at his home. James was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and had been employed at Family Brands in Lenoir City for over 30 years. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. James was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Pauline Brown; infant sister, Barbara Diane Brown. He is survived by his children: Colleen Dugger, Ashley and William Brown; grandchildren: Zoey, Braxton, Mackenzie, and Christopher; sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Mark Stevens; brother, David Brown; nephew, Nathan (Lauren) Smith. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 13th from 6-7:30 p.m. at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7:30 p.m. with Rev. Nathan Smith and Rev. Josh Spangler officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 on Friday and proceed to Unitia Cemetery for graveside services and interment at 11 a.m. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 13, 2019
