James Buford Rankin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Buford Rankin

Lenoir City - James Buford Rankin, age 88 of Lenoir City passed away June 2, 2020. Buford was a member of Faith Harvest Baptist Church. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Buford retired from Family Brands and previously worked at Wampler's Farm Sausage. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mildred Rankin; brother, John Wesley Rankin, Jr. and infant brother, Gordon Rankin. Survived by his wife of 68 years, Lela Faye Rankin; daughter and son-in-law, Phyllis and Al Roberson; sons and daughters-in-law, Ken and Sandra Rankin, Wes and Paula Rankin; grandchildren: Rachel Nichols, Sarah White, Allison Rankin and Kristin Myers; great-grandsons, Coleman James and another boy soon to arrive; sister-in-law, Lucille Wright Rankin; nieces, Linda Lake and Rhonda Rasar. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 6th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Phillip Smith and Buford's son, Wes Rankin officiating. Burial will follow in the Abbott Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Harvest Baptist Church, 4850 Kingston Highway, Lenoir City, TN 37771. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved