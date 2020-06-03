James Buford Rankin
Lenoir City - James Buford Rankin, age 88 of Lenoir City passed away June 2, 2020. Buford was a member of Faith Harvest Baptist Church. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Buford retired from Family Brands and previously worked at Wampler's Farm Sausage. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mildred Rankin; brother, John Wesley Rankin, Jr. and infant brother, Gordon Rankin. Survived by his wife of 68 years, Lela Faye Rankin; daughter and son-in-law, Phyllis and Al Roberson; sons and daughters-in-law, Ken and Sandra Rankin, Wes and Paula Rankin; grandchildren: Rachel Nichols, Sarah White, Allison Rankin and Kristin Myers; great-grandsons, Coleman James and another boy soon to arrive; sister-in-law, Lucille Wright Rankin; nieces, Linda Lake and Rhonda Rasar. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 6th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Phillip Smith and Buford's son, Wes Rankin officiating. Burial will follow in the Abbott Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Harvest Baptist Church, 4850 Kingston Highway, Lenoir City, TN 37771. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Lenoir City - James Buford Rankin, age 88 of Lenoir City passed away June 2, 2020. Buford was a member of Faith Harvest Baptist Church. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Buford retired from Family Brands and previously worked at Wampler's Farm Sausage. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mildred Rankin; brother, John Wesley Rankin, Jr. and infant brother, Gordon Rankin. Survived by his wife of 68 years, Lela Faye Rankin; daughter and son-in-law, Phyllis and Al Roberson; sons and daughters-in-law, Ken and Sandra Rankin, Wes and Paula Rankin; grandchildren: Rachel Nichols, Sarah White, Allison Rankin and Kristin Myers; great-grandsons, Coleman James and another boy soon to arrive; sister-in-law, Lucille Wright Rankin; nieces, Linda Lake and Rhonda Rasar. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 6th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Phillip Smith and Buford's son, Wes Rankin officiating. Burial will follow in the Abbott Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Harvest Baptist Church, 4850 Kingston Highway, Lenoir City, TN 37771. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.