|
|
James Byerly Jr.
Kingston, TN - James Lewis Byerly age 67 of Kingston passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 following a short battle with cancer. He graduated from Roane County High School and East Tennessee State University with degree in Microbiology. He was of the Baptist faith and attended First Baptist Church, Kingston for a number of years. Preceded in death by grandparents Homer and Lena Byerly and Luther and Izene Harbin. Survived by daughter Lynette Byerly Torres, Phoenix AZ, granddaughter Rebecca Wolfe, Rockwood, TN, grandson Matthew Cain, Messa, AZ, parents James end Virginia Byerly, Kingston. Brothers, Jeff (Susan) Hendersonville, TN, Steve (Shannon) Kingston. Nieces, Timberly Sloan and Makenzie Byerly and nephew Jeremy Byerly. Honoring his request, there will be no receiving of friends. Family and friends will meet at Greenwood Cemetery in Knoxville for a graveside services at 1:00 pm Saturday, December 14, 2019 with Reverend Jody McLoud officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to First Baptist Church Youth Department Kingston Tennessee. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019