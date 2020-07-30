1/
Rev. James C. Campbell
Morristown - Rev. James C. Campbell, 77, of Morristown, passed away July 27, 2020 at Morristown-Hamblen Hospital from complications of Covid-19. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Mattie Campbell of Claiborne County.

Jim was saved at Sugar Grove Missionary Baptist Church December 24, 1952. He remained a faithful member until 1976, when he joined Sartain Springs Missionary Baptist Church. He served many years there as song leader and Sunday School teacher.

He served his country in both the Army National Guard and the Air Force National Guard. His working years were spent in auctioneering, sales, and accounting.

He is survived by his wife, Janet, of the home, as well as many relatives and numerous friends. He was a loving husband, and a dear friend to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.

The family is having a private graveside service and a memorial service is being planned for Jim at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tennessee Baptist Children's Homes, Inc., P.O Box 2206, Brentwood, Tennessee 37024-9885.

Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
