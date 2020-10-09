James C. Rose, Jr.
Maynardville - James C. Rose, Jr. of Maynardville, Tennessee, was born on Christmas Day in 1962 and passed away at home on October 9, 2020 at the age of 57. James, or Jimmy as his family called him, was of the Episcopal faith. He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Bentley Rose, and nephew, Joey Kowalewski. He is survived by wife, Lori Byerley Rose, daughter, Sarah Rose, and daughter in law, Nikki Lemons, father, James "Bud" Rose, Sr., sister, Connie Kowalewski and husband Steven "Bock", brother Robert Rose and wife Denyse, and niece Kayla Kowalewski. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be missed by special friends Debra Petree, Todd Lawson and all the children that he and Lori have taken into their hearts and home.
Family will receive friends on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Home in Maynardville, Tennessee. The family will have a private Requiem Eucharist at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Seymour, Tennessee, with Reverend Henry Swan presiding. As James had asked to be cremated, there will not be a burial service at this time. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Jimmy Rose. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net