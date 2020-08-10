1/1
James C. Wilkerson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James C. Wilkerson

Maryville - James C. Wilkerson, age 79 of Maryville, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. James was the owner and president of Serviceway Motor Freight Inc. for over 35 years. He was a member of the Jaycee's and the Knoxville Motor Transport Association. Preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Georgia Burns Wilkerson; brother, Elwood Wilkerson; sister, Bettye Bleich; brother-in-law, Herman Bleich; in-laws, Jim and Geraldine (Bailes) Cross. Survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy Cross Wilkerson; sons, Jimmy (Kim), Ted (Tina), Kurt (Leslie); grandchildren, Stewart (Lindsey), Hunter (Heather), Lauren (John) Dobbins, Kirk, Luke, Brody; great-grandchildren, Kason, Preston, Andi, Eden, Maeleigh, Leah; sister, Nancy Barkley (Norman deceased); brother, Buford (Jane) Wilkerson; sister-in-law, Jane Wilkerson; many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Fairview United Methodist Church, 2508 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, TN 37803. Pallbearers will be Jimmy, Ted, Kurt, Stewart, Hunter, and Kirk. Due to COVID, the family has requested that everyone, please wear a mask. A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 PM Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel with Dr. Jerry Russell, Rev. Mickey Rainwater and Stewart Wilkerson officiating. The interment will follow at 3:00 PM at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved