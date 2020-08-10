James C. Wilkerson
Maryville - James C. Wilkerson, age 79 of Maryville, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. James was the owner and president of Serviceway Motor Freight Inc. for over 35 years. He was a member of the Jaycee's and the Knoxville Motor Transport Association. Preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Georgia Burns Wilkerson; brother, Elwood Wilkerson; sister, Bettye Bleich; brother-in-law, Herman Bleich; in-laws, Jim and Geraldine (Bailes) Cross. Survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy Cross Wilkerson; sons, Jimmy (Kim), Ted (Tina), Kurt (Leslie); grandchildren, Stewart (Lindsey), Hunter (Heather), Lauren (John) Dobbins, Kirk, Luke, Brody; great-grandchildren, Kason, Preston, Andi, Eden, Maeleigh, Leah; sister, Nancy Barkley (Norman deceased); brother, Buford (Jane) Wilkerson; sister-in-law, Jane Wilkerson; many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Fairview United Methodist Church, 2508 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, TN 37803. Pallbearers will be Jimmy, Ted, Kurt, Stewart, Hunter, and Kirk. Due to COVID, the family has requested that everyone, please wear a mask. A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 PM Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel with Dr. Jerry Russell, Rev. Mickey Rainwater and Stewart Wilkerson officiating. The interment will follow at 3:00 PM at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
.