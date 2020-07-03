James Carl Allison
Corryton - James Carl Allison, age 86, of Knoxville, died an accidental death June 30, 2020. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean Conflict with the 977th Company, Special Weapons Title Division Military Police Infantry Regiment, second enlistment. James was preceded in death by parents, Perry & Rena Allison, daughter, Linda Gail Gross, and step-daughter, Connie West. Survivors include wife, Anna R. Allison, sons, Dennis Allison and wife Donna, and Kenny Allison and wife Rebecca, and step-son, Tony Hurst, as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. The family will receive friends 11 am-1 pm Monday, July 6, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 1 pm with Rev. Tony Hurst officiating. Family and friends will then proceed to Greenwood Cemetery for interment. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com