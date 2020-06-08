James Carl Anderson Jr.
Powell - James Carl Anderson Jr. age 93 was called home on June 6, 2020. The World War II veteran attended Carpenter United Methodist Church, worked at the Alcoa Plant, and was a Systems Analyst for 37 years at Y-12 Nuclear Plant. He was a loving husband to Wilma for 72 years, a devoted father to Patricia Ramsay, Kenneth Anderson, and Randall Anderson, and an incredible grandfather to his eight grandchildren. James is survived by his wife, Wilma Anderson; his children, Patricia Ramsay, Kenneth (Peggy) Anderson, and Randall Anderson; his grandchildren, Jennifer (Tim) McKelvey, James (Bo) Ramsay, Jason (Sarah) Ramsay, Jessica (Jason) Beavers, Tyler Anderson, Maegan Anderson, Jennifer (Nikki) Anderson, and James Carl (J.C) Anderson III; 14 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; his sisters, Norma Counts, Lela Jedlicka, Clara (Kenn) Rogers, Barbara Green, Sara Stephen, Mary Dallman; brother, Sam (Lori) Anderson. He is preceded in death by daughter, Betty Marie Anderson; brother, Tommy Anderson; sister, Hazel Younce; mother, Ruth (Earl) Cooper; father, James Carl (Dorothy) Anderson. Receiving of Friends will be held at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 10th from 5-7 PM. The funeral service will be held at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home on Thursday June 11th at 10 AM, followed by the interment at Carpenters Campground Cemetery.

