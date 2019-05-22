Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
James Carrol Jenkins

James Carrol Jenkins Obituary
James Carrol Jenkins

Knoxville, TN

James Carroll Jenkins age 87, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday May 12, 2019. He was a member of Lonsdale Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife Bobbie, and son Danny Jenkins. He is survived by children: Jim Jenkins, Bobby (Robin) Jenkins, Dianna (Jack) Gann, William (Sheri) Jenkins, and Kathleen King; grandchildren: Jennifer Schick, Danielle Perkins, Charlie King, Parker Jenkins, Cooper Jenkins, and Alex Gann; several great- grandchildren, and beloved pet and best friend Fancy Ann. The family will receive friends Thursday May 23, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL, a funeral service will immediately follow at 7:00 pm officiated by Rev. John Justice. Family and friends will meet at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel Friday May 24, 2019 at 10:00 am and proceed to Bells Campground Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 22 to May 23, 2019
