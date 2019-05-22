|
|
James Carrol Jenkins
Knoxville, TN
James Carroll Jenkins age 87, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday May 12, 2019. He was a member of Lonsdale Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife Bobbie, and son Danny Jenkins. He is survived by children: Jim Jenkins, Bobby (Robin) Jenkins, Dianna (Jack) Gann, William (Sheri) Jenkins, and Kathleen King; grandchildren: Jennifer Schick, Danielle Perkins, Charlie King, Parker Jenkins, Cooper Jenkins, and Alex Gann; several great- grandchildren, and beloved pet and best friend Fancy Ann. The family will receive friends Thursday May 23, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL, a funeral service will immediately follow at 7:00 pm officiated by Rev. John Justice. Family and friends will meet at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel Friday May 24, 2019 at 10:00 am and proceed to Bells Campground Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 22 to May 23, 2019