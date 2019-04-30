|
|
James Carson (Jimmie) Gray
Knoxville, TN
James Carson (Jimmie) Gray of Halls, passed away Friday afternoon (April 26, 2019) at his home, just a few days shy of his 88th birthday (May 7th). Jimmie was a devoted husband, father, brother and papaw. He served during the Korean War and was a carpenter by trade. Jimmie enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting and spending time with his family. His love for his wife and daughters was evident in everything he did. Preceded in death by parents, Carlie V. Gray and Ada Hall Gray, siblings Helen Rutledge, Mae Rutledge, C.V. Gray, Robert Gray, Billy Gray. He is survived by: wife of 65 years, Bettie Joe Brock Gray; daughter Kathy Gray Carr (Rick) of Corryton, Connie Gray Carpenter (Steve) of Tuscumbia, Alabama; grandchildren: Brandi Smith Reagan of Knoxville, Amber Carpenter Henson (Thomas) of Tuscumbia, Alabama, TSgt. James Carpenter (Amanda) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; great-grandchildren: Carson Dane Reagan of Knoxville, Farrah Belle Henson and Thomas (Tommy) Henson of Tuscumbia, Alabama; sisters: Loraine Long and Virginia Bright; brother David Gray and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special "thank you" to Dr. Christopher Ramsey, Dr. Yi Feng and Amedysis Hospice; all for their wonderful care. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 7:00pm. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Union Baptist Church Cemetery on Maynardville Highway for interment at 11:00am, with full military honors. Pallbearers: Clayton Bright, Donnie Crippen, Matthew Gray, Dennis Rutledge, Keith Rutledge, Jeff Welch. Honorary Pallbearers: TSgt. James Carpenter and Carson Dane Reagan. At the request of Jimmie, please come dressed casually. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019