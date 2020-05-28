James (Bob) Carter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James (Bob) Carter

Knoxville - Carter, James (Bob), age 91, passed away peacefully in his home on May 24, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was surrounded by loved ones until the very end. He was a loyal and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and would do almost anything for the ones he loved. He was an artist, a magician, and had a life long career in marketing for Pinnacle Sales and George Dinwiddie. He was a creator of one of the 1982 Knoxville World's Fair beer cans. He was always the center of attention wherever he went due to his love of magic and entertaining. He never met a stranger and would work to put a smile on almost everyone he came in contact with from his generous heart to his spontaneous magic tricks wherever he went. Bob was a member of Second United Methodist Church, Homebuilders Class, the Kerbella Shriners, past member of Kerbella Oriental Band, Royal Order of Jesters, International Brotherhood of Magicians Ring 58, Zelma Grotto, Scottish Rite Burlington Lodge No. 763 and was a 1948 graduate of Knoxville High School. Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Carter, mother and father, W.M. and Ella Carter, mother in law, Mabel Fielden, Sister, Dora Kate Cunningham, sister in laws, Doris Wilson (Sammy), Carolyn Dye (Bill), Betty Jackson. He is survived by his daughter and son in law, Debby and Rex Wilson, granddaughter, Katie Benepe, great-grand children, Rylin and John Benepe, devoted dog, Bear, brother in laws, Steve Fielden, Ralph Jackson, and Earl Cunningham (Eloise), several neices and nephews and devoted friends. The family would like to thank Bob's dedicated and loving caretaker, Julia Cooper, and all of the caring staff at Smoky Mountain Hospice. A graveside service will be held on Monday June 1, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery at 2 pm located at 3500 Tazwell Pike, Knoxville. Services will be officiated by Pastor James Yeary (Bays Mountain Baptist Church), Rev. Billy Bates, and Pastor Charla Sherbakoff (Second United Methodist Church). In lieu of flowers donations to the Shriners Hospitals for Children can be made at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved