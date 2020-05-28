James (Bob) Carter
Knoxville - Carter, James (Bob), age 91, passed away peacefully in his home on May 24, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was surrounded by loved ones until the very end. He was a loyal and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and would do almost anything for the ones he loved. He was an artist, a magician, and had a life long career in marketing for Pinnacle Sales and George Dinwiddie. He was a creator of one of the 1982 Knoxville World's Fair beer cans. He was always the center of attention wherever he went due to his love of magic and entertaining. He never met a stranger and would work to put a smile on almost everyone he came in contact with from his generous heart to his spontaneous magic tricks wherever he went. Bob was a member of Second United Methodist Church, Homebuilders Class, the Kerbella Shriners, past member of Kerbella Oriental Band, Royal Order of Jesters, International Brotherhood of Magicians Ring 58, Zelma Grotto, Scottish Rite Burlington Lodge No. 763 and was a 1948 graduate of Knoxville High School. Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Carter, mother and father, W.M. and Ella Carter, mother in law, Mabel Fielden, Sister, Dora Kate Cunningham, sister in laws, Doris Wilson (Sammy), Carolyn Dye (Bill), Betty Jackson. He is survived by his daughter and son in law, Debby and Rex Wilson, granddaughter, Katie Benepe, great-grand children, Rylin and John Benepe, devoted dog, Bear, brother in laws, Steve Fielden, Ralph Jackson, and Earl Cunningham (Eloise), several neices and nephews and devoted friends. The family would like to thank Bob's dedicated and loving caretaker, Julia Cooper, and all of the caring staff at Smoky Mountain Hospice. A graveside service will be held on Monday June 1, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery at 2 pm located at 3500 Tazwell Pike, Knoxville. Services will be officiated by Pastor James Yeary (Bays Mountain Baptist Church), Rev. Billy Bates, and Pastor Charla Sherbakoff (Second United Methodist Church). In lieu of flowers donations to the Shriners Hospitals for Children can be made at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 28 to May 31, 2020.