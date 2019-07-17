|
James Charles Leatherwood
Knoxville - James Charles Leatherwood, age 69, of Knoxville passed away on Saturday July 13, 2019. He was a bus driver for KTrans for sixteen years. Preceded in death by mother, Lorena Rudder; father, Charles Leatherwood; brothers, Mike Leatherwood and Jerry Leatherwood; and father-in-law, Bill Newberry. He is survived by wife, Jeannie Leatherwood; son and daughter-in-law, Auston and Elaine Leatherwood; daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and BJ Singletary; grandchildren, Haley and Emily Leatherwood, and Brennen and Briley Singletary; brothers, Neil and Pat Rudder; sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Mike Sullivan; nieces and nephews, Kim and Patty Kilborne, Kenny Wright, Cindy Cox, and Jerry Palmer; and the KAT family. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday July 18, 2019, at Black Oak Heights Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Jesse Holden officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers in honor of Big Daddy (Jimmy) Leatherwood that backpacks with school supplies be taken to KAT (301 E Church Ave) for children in need. Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel in charge of arrangements. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 17 to July 18, 2019