James Clark
Knoxville - James B. Clark, age 85 of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on December 5, 2020 at his home. He was a US Navy Veteran and a retired Truck Driver for Don Payne Trucking for over 40 years. Jim was a lifelong member of Valley Grove Baptist Church and will always be remembered for his love of family. He adored his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by parents, Roy and Melissa Clark. He is survived and will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 63 years, Fanny J. Clark; children, Donnie Clark and wife Kim, Pebbles Shankman and husband Gary, Jeff Clark and wife Amy; grandchildren, Clark (Katherine) Underwood, Mandy (Brad) O'Kelley, Payne (Brittany) Underwood, Shelby (Dylan) Whaley, Dallas Clark, Jimmy Clark; great-grandchildren, Findley, Nolan, Josephine, Knox, Hunter, Flynt, Rowan; brother, Bill Clark and wife Lenora; and other extended family and friends.
The family will host a Visitation on Wednesday, December 9th from 12:00pm-2:00pm at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E Simpson Rd, Knoxville. The Funeral Service will begin at 2:00pm, with Pastor Keith Vaughn officiating. The Graveside Service will follow at Berry Highland South Cemetery, with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Valley Grove Baptist Church in Jim's memory. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com
