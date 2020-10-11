James Clark "Jay" MinorKnoxville - James Clark "Jay" Minor, age 78, of Knoxville, formerly of Sylacauga, Alabama went to be with the Lord on Saturday afternoon, October 10, 2020 Parkwest Medical Center.Jay was an active member of West Park Baptist Church where he served as an usher and volunteered at the Church's Bread of Life food pantry. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Jay retired from TVA after 26 years of service. He was an avid supporter of the Alabama Crimson Tide.He is preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Turner Belle and Johnny Parker; grandparents, John and Linnie Mae Minor.Jay is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Jeanette Cranfield Minor; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Ruth Minor of Murfreesboro; daughters, Deidre Spradling and Mona Underwood and husband Leon all of Knoxville; grandchildren, Jordan and Lesli Minor of Panama City, Florida, Katie and Jerry Walter of Murfreesboro, Chuck Periut of Knoxville; great grandchildren, Keegan, Isaac, Kinsley, Aubrey, Sadie and Sophia.The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. on Monday at Westpark Baptist Church with a Celebration of Life to follow at 5 p.m. with Pastor James Lynch and Pastor Sam Polson officiating.Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at McMinn Memory Gardens in Athens for graveside services.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Park Baptist Church Cedarbrook Outreach, 8833 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923