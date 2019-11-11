Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:30 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
James Claude "Jc" Hamilton Obituary
James Claude "JC" Hamilton

Knoxville - Hamilton, James Claude "JC" - age 93 of Knoxville passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. Member of Hopewell United Methodist Church many years. He retired from First American Bank after over 40 years of service. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Hamilton; parents, Brady and Ann Duignan Hamilton; brothers, Ed and Gene Hamilton; and sister, Kathleen Hamilton Davis. He is survived by several loving nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends. Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Bridges Funeral Home with a service to follow with Rev. Teresa McClure officiating. Immediately following the service family and friends will go in procession to Roseberry Cemetery for the interment. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church, 9300 Millertown Pike, Mascot, TN 37806. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -