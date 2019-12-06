|
James "Jim" Clay, Jr.
Washburn - James Anderson "Jim" Clay, Jr.-age 63 of Washburn went home to be with his Heavenly Father Friday morning, December 6, 2019 while surrounded by his family at his home. He was a long-time member of Mt. Eager Baptist Church. Jim was a former employee of Plasti-Line Inc. and was a retired Barber. Everyone who knew him loved him. Preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Ruth Clay; sisters, Lois Dalton and Rhonda Clay; brother, Rev. Johnny Clay.
Survivors: son, James "Boo" Clay, III and wife, Angie; daughter, Amanda Cooper and husband, Chris; Five grandchildren, Trent, Makayla and Maleaha Cooper; Parker and Meah Clay. Sisters, Helen (Roy) Williams; Linda (Jim) Green; Janice (Rev. Gary) Donehew; brothers, Tommy and Sharon Clay; Ronnie Joe and Lori Clay. Several nieces and nephews along with a host friends. The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff of Ridgeview Terrace of Rutledge and Smokey Mountain Hospice, New Tazewell.
The family will receive friends 1-3 P.M. Sunday, December 8, 2019 with funeral service to follow 3 P.M. Sunday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Gary Donehew, Rev. David Nicley officiating with music by The Williams Family and Rev. Richard and Linda Nicley. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Luttrell. Pallbearers: Stevie Williams, Roy Williams, Jr., Dennis Monroe, Tab Clay, Mason Lane, Trent Cooper, Parker Clay. Honorary Pallbearers, Larry Seals, Roy Williams, Ray Seals, Bob Farkes, Ronnie Munsey, Jim Green. The family and friends will meet at the home of Janice and Gary Donehew. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019