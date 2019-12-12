|
James Clifford Caldwell
Knoxville - James Clifford Caldwell (59), Knoxville, Tennessee, beloved husband, father, and "Grampy" passed away suddenly on December 8, 2019.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 39 years, Vickie Holloway Caldwell. Cliff was born in Dallas, Georgia on January 2, 1960 to Herbert Thomas and Wanda Newman Caldwell.
He is survived by son James Christopher Caldwell, and daughter Abby Caldwell Church, son-in-law Austin Church, grandchildren Aiden, Ava, Kyle and Camryn. He is also survived by his Mother and siblings Tina Caldwell (Stan) Heath, Linda Caldwell, and Tim (Kathy) Caldwell, in addition to five nieces and nephews: Lee Caldwell, Wade Caldwell, Stirling Heath, Deanna Hawk and Michelle Strange. He was predeceased by his Father and brother, Thomas Lee Caldwell.
A Receiving of Friends/Celebration of Life will be held at the Island Home Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 2323 Island Home Avenue, Knoxville, Tennessee 37920 on Saturday, December 14 from 2-4 PM.
Memorial donations in memory of Cliff may be made to Ben Atchley State Veterans Home Activities Fund, One Veterans Way, Knoxville, TN 37931
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019