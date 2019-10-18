|
James Clifford (J.C.) Peters
Lenoir City - James Clifford (J.C.) Peters, age 97 of Lenoir City, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his home. J.C. was a veteran of the U. S. Army during W. W. II. When he was 47, he accepted Christ in his home with Frances Veal and his loving wife, Evelyn by his side. J.C. was a member and Deacon of Bell Avenue Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Evelyn DeFord Peters; parents, Elbert DeWitt Peters and Troy Lee Sophia Hale Peters; sisters, Elberta Eloise Hickman, Loma Jane Johnson, June Janice Madison; mother-in-law, Beulah French Nelson DeFord; father-in-law, Charles DeFord; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Frances and Darwin Veal who were also his best friends, Clarice and Roy Price, Thelma and Allen Sexton, Ralph and Shanna DeFord.
Survived by sister, Mary Ida "Aliese" Hemp of California; nieces and nephews: Linda Veal Dewitt, Grayling and Lagonda Veal, Cheryl Ann Veal, Kimberly Veal Monroe and Jonathan and Kimberly Veal along with several other nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; dear neighbors and friends: Walter and Betty West, Jerry Spoon, Curtis Moore, Billy Shubert and Howard Wallace.
The family will receive friends from to 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 20th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 12:30 on Monday and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services at 1 p.m. Military honors will be conducted by the Loudon Co. Veterans Honor Guard.
Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is serving the family of J. C. Peters.
