|
|
James Collins
Seymour - James L. Collins, age 67 of Seymour, passed away suddenly on November 26, 2019. Jim was born on March 28, 1952 in Knoxville. He worked for many years at Paycash Grocery and then went on to own his own business for several years in Gatlinburg. He most recently retired from Melaleuca. Jim had a passion for hunting and fishing. He lived his life with no regrets. Preceded in death by his father James L. Collins and brother Dale Collins. He is survived by his fiancé Tiffany Collins, mother Frances Boatman, son Justin Collins (Michelle), granddaughter Kyndall Collins, siblings Ricky Collins, Cheryl Norton, Teresa Johnson and Tom Collins, special family and friends Brenda Duncan, Vickie Bryant, Missy Waddell, Jerry and Dea Sammons, Leon Marlar, David, William and Jay Jordan. The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00pm on Sunday, December 1st at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with a service to follow Rev. Randy Carver officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2019