|
|
James Colquitt
Knoxville - James Harrison Colquitt age 93, of Knoxville, passed away on Monday, November 04, 2019 at Ben Atchley VA Nursing Home. He was a member of the Christian Church, and as a United States Marine served in WWII Iwo Jima. He was preceded in death by his wife Thelma J. Colquitt, daughter Alberta Henard, parents James and Janie Colquitt, and his sisters. He is survived by his daughters: Martha (Ron) Burress, Vicky (Lee) Hilliard, Judy (James) Huffman, and Brenda Stegall; eight grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:45 am at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service officiated by Rev. Ronald Burress. Full military honors will be presented by Volunteer State Honor Guard. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019