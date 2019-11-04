Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for James Colquitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Colquitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Colquitt Obituary
James Colquitt

Knoxville - James Harrison Colquitt age 93, of Knoxville, passed away on Monday, November 04, 2019 at Ben Atchley VA Nursing Home. He was a member of the Christian Church, and as a United States Marine served in WWII Iwo Jima. He was preceded in death by his wife Thelma J. Colquitt, daughter Alberta Henard, parents James and Janie Colquitt, and his sisters. He is survived by his daughters: Martha (Ron) Burress, Vicky (Lee) Hilliard, Judy (James) Huffman, and Brenda Stegall; eight grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:45 am at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service officiated by Rev. Ronald Burress. Full military honors will be presented by Volunteer State Honor Guard. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -