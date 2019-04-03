Resources
Dr. James Coryell Fallis

Dr. James Coryell Fallis

Clearwater, FL

MAY 16, 1929 – JANUARY 6, 2019

Dr. James C. Fallis MD, FRCS Peacefully at 89 years, in Clearwater, Florida, on January 6, 2019. Lovingly remembered by his wife of 15 years, Dr. Martha Bushore Fallis. Predeceased by his youngest son David and his wife of nearly 45 years, Barbara. Loved and missed by his children, Tim, Terry, and Susan, and their spouses, Melanie, Nancy, and Tony, by grandchildren, Sarah, Christopher, Calder, Ben, Alexandra, Elizabeth, and Laura, as well as stepchildren Sarah and Carol, their spouses Brian and Ben, and their children Gavin, Leyton, Gryffin and Corbin. Jim was a pioneering Paediatric Surgeon at The Hospital for Sick Children (HSC) and North York General Hospital, before returning to HSC as the first Director of the Emergency Department. Dr. James Fallis edited Books "Pediatric Emergencies" and "Care for the Injured Child". He was founding member of the History of the Canadian Association of Paediatric Surgeons. Throughout his life, he had many passions including playing piano, coaching basketball, summer camp leadership, bird watching, international travel, and the family cottage on Twelve Mile Bay.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Church Street United Methodist Church, 900 Henley Street, Knoxville, TN on Friday, April 5, at 1 pm. The Bushore and Fallis families will receive friends at a reception immediately following the service in the church's Welcome Center. Memorial donations may be made to Church Street UMC, P. O. Box 1303, Knoxville, TN 37902 in care of Sterchi Lodge or the Preschool.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
