James "Buddy" Cotton, Jr.
Caryville - Mr. James "Buddy" Cotton, Jr. age 80 of Caryville passed away Thursday, February 6, 2019. He was a member of Caryville First Baptist Church. Buddy was an LMU Graduate and an avid Hunter and Fisherman, but his true joy came from his Grandchildren. He was employed as a Tennessee State Auditor, an Economic Developer with TVA, and former Finance Director with the City of Clinton. Preceded in death by Parents, Archie Cotton, Sr. and Hattie Douglas Cotton, Sisters, Lois Chambers, Lillian Asbury, and Linda Vitatoe.
Survivors: Wife of 59 years, Mrs. Betty Jo Cross Cotton, Daughter, Jamie Cotton, Son, James Cotton and Wife, Kim, Grandchildren, Jacob Cotton and Hannah Cotton, Special Aunt, Bea Cotton Barnett, Special Friend, Gary Carson; Several Special Nieces, Nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services Sunday, 7 P.M. at Caryville First Baptist Church with Rev. Gary Parker officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 7 P.M. Sunday before funeral services. Family and friends will meet Monday 10:30 A.M. at Walters Funeral Home and proceed to Woodlawn Cemetery for Graveside Services and Interment. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to: Haiti Good Shepherd Ministries, P.O. Box 2624, Clanton, AL or at www.gsmi-haiti.org. Online condolences for Mr. Cotton may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net. Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is honored to be serving the family of Mr. James "Buddy" Cotton, Jr.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020