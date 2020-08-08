1/
James Coward
James Coward

Knoxville - James "Lil Henry" Coward 4/12/1947-8/6/2020 of Knoxville, TN. Jim passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Retired truck driver from Overnite Transportation and former dirt track and drag race champion. A much loved husban, father, poppy, brother, uncle and friend. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by those who truly knew him.

Survived by Wife Linda Marie Coward; Children Anna C and Mike Chase, James Davis IV and Linda Brown, Don and Cassie Keadle, Astra and Nathan Cope; Grandchildren AJ and Jacob Chase, Ralph "5" Davis, Bella Keadle, Malachi Cope; Siblings Dorothy and Larry Porter, Edna Wiggins Coward; mother-in-law Nora "Nanny" Daughtrey; numerous nieces nephews and friends. Preceded in death by Wife Ann W Coward; Siblings Marie, Charlie and June.

Friends and family are invited to come share their fondest memories at Mynatt's Funeral Home in Fountain City Sunday 8/9/2020 from 2-4PM.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
