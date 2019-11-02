|
|
James Curtis "Jim" Gammon
Knoxville - James Curtis Gammon, age 78, passed away on October 31, 2019 at Ben Atchley State Veterans Home in Knoxville. Jim was born in Memphis on July 28, 1941. He attended Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church. Jim was a proud member of the US Air Force serving his country from 1960-1964. He enjoyed playing with the dulcimer group, loved to travel on his Harley, watching movies with his children and grandchildren, and working out and having lunch with his best friend, Jim Ford. Jim was a former president of the Knoxville area Dulcimer Club, a member of West Knoxville Kiwanis Club, and was active with the Tennessee Troupe and Travel (TTT). He retired from South Central Bell after 27 years. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Gammon and Sue Gammon; and brother, Robert Gammon. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Melinda; children, John and Craig; grandchildren, Sarah, Winston, Amanda, and Jonathan; and 1 great-grandchild. The family would like to thank the staff at Ben Atchley Veterans Home, especially those in D-Wing, for their loving care and support. Family will receive friends 5-6pm Monday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a service to celebrate Jim's life to follow at 6pm. In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the Knoxville Area Dulcimer Club, PO Box 24391, Farragut, TN 37933, or to Alzheimer's of Tennessee, www.alztennessee.org.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019