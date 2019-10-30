|
|
James D. Berry
Knoxville - James D. Berry departed this life October 27, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital. James was born May 23, 1935 in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was a United States Navy Korean War Veteran. James served a two-year tour in Morocco, Africa. Je retired from Tennessee Valley Authority after 20 years of service. He was a long-time member of Payne Avenue Missionary Baptist Church and was active his health began to decline.
Preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Berry; mother, Margaret S. Berry; sister, Helen Berry Montgomery and brother, Cortland Berry.
Left to mourn his passing are brother, Arthur (Willie B. Huff) Berry; devoted cousin and caregiver, Sandra Bussell Curry; cousins, James (Karen) Bussell, Lillian (Joe) Prescott, Lawrence (Geraldine) Bussell, Kenneth (Pat) Bussell; nephews, Terrance Montgomery and Josh Berry.
Friday, November 1, 2019, the family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with service to immediately follow at E. TN Veterans Cemetery Rotunda, 5901 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, TN. Reverend Richard S. Brown, Jr., Pastor, Payne Avenue Missionary Baptist Church presiding. Military honors and a white dove release conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the rotunda at the time of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or ww.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019