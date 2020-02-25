|
James Darden
Harriman - William James "Jim" Darden, age 82 of Harriman, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at his home.
Jim was born on August 7, 1937 and spent most of his life here in East Tennessee. The Lord gifted him with a talent of singing. Jim honored the Lord and shared his talent with others by performing with multiple gospel singing groups, the most recent being Melotones and Manna. He attended Dyllis Baptist Church in Harriman. In addition, Jim loved to attend other gospel concerts and sit with his dogs.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Florida Darden; brother, Mike Darden; son, Ricky Darden; daughter, Vicky Darden.
Survivors include his wife Evelyn Darden; children, Dawn Michelle Darden and Tracy Darden McIntyre and her husband James of Swansboro, North Carolina; stepson, John Bradley Ellis and his wife Missy of Oliver Springs; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; a host of extended family members and special friends.
Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Mike Darden and Pastor Jody Darden officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Roane Memorial Gardens with Pastor James Griffith officiating.
Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Darden family
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020