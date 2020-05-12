|
|
James Darin Lance
Louisville - James Darin Lance, age 51 of Louisville, Tennessee, known as Darin to all passed away in a accident May 5th, 2020. Darin was born November 17, 1968 in Smithville Tennessee. Since birth Darin was loved by many and began his mark on the world. Darin was known as an astonishing entrepreneur; starting in real estate then leading to creating his own company, JDL Construction in 2000. Also, county commissioner of Van Buren Co. from 2002-2006. Darin left a positive impression on anyone whom ever came in contact with him. Darin was a beloved and devoted husband to Tami Lance. The couple conquered the business world side by side, and also started a non-profit, Fireflies and Hope foundation, after Darin's near fatal accident on May 5th, 2016. Preceded in death by cherished uncle Aubrey Turner. Survived by his loving wife Tami Lance of Louisville, Tennessee. Children; Mallory Dietz (Bradley), Miranda Nunes (Victor), Kiersten L. Laureano (Sebastion), John Linkous (Kourtney), Connor L. Shockley, Aislinn Lance, Jemima Ledbetter-Lance, Joseph D. Lance, J. Daiden Lance. Grandchildren; Adeline Dietz, Liam Shockley, Rowan Shockley, Maverick Dietz, Calen Shockley, Victor "Manny" Nunes. Parents; Joyce Argo (John) and Roger Lance. Grandmother; Pauline Lance, Siblings; Greg Lance and Janette Griffith. Along with numerous loved cousins, uncles, aunts, and friends. Alongside being a faithful husband, loving father, and successful business man; Darin was a member of Faith Promise church, the University of Tennessee Master Beef Producer, and Viper Club of America. Darin's fearless spirit also led him to earn a single engine pilot license. A receiving of friends for Darin will be held Friday May 15th, 2020 9am-4pm at Rose Mortuary located on 1421 North Broadway St. Knoxville, TN 37917. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations for Darin's foundation, Fireflies and Hope. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 12 to May 14, 2020