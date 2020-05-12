Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for James Lance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Darin Lance

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Darin Lance Obituary
James Darin Lance

Louisville - James Darin Lance, age 51 of Louisville, Tennessee, known as Darin to all passed away in a accident May 5th, 2020. Darin was born November 17, 1968 in Smithville Tennessee. Since birth Darin was loved by many and began his mark on the world. Darin was known as an astonishing entrepreneur; starting in real estate then leading to creating his own company, JDL Construction in 2000. Also, county commissioner of Van Buren Co. from 2002-2006. Darin left a positive impression on anyone whom ever came in contact with him. Darin was a beloved and devoted husband to Tami Lance. The couple conquered the business world side by side, and also started a non-profit, Fireflies and Hope foundation, after Darin's near fatal accident on May 5th, 2016. Preceded in death by cherished uncle Aubrey Turner. Survived by his loving wife Tami Lance of Louisville, Tennessee. Children; Mallory Dietz (Bradley), Miranda Nunes (Victor), Kiersten L. Laureano (Sebastion), John Linkous (Kourtney), Connor L. Shockley, Aislinn Lance, Jemima Ledbetter-Lance, Joseph D. Lance, J. Daiden Lance. Grandchildren; Adeline Dietz, Liam Shockley, Rowan Shockley, Maverick Dietz, Calen Shockley, Victor "Manny" Nunes. Parents; Joyce Argo (John) and Roger Lance. Grandmother; Pauline Lance, Siblings; Greg Lance and Janette Griffith. Along with numerous loved cousins, uncles, aunts, and friends. Alongside being a faithful husband, loving father, and successful business man; Darin was a member of Faith Promise church, the University of Tennessee Master Beef Producer, and Viper Club of America. Darin's fearless spirit also led him to earn a single engine pilot license. A receiving of friends for Darin will be held Friday May 15th, 2020 9am-4pm at Rose Mortuary located on 1421 North Broadway St. Knoxville, TN 37917. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations for Darin's foundation, Fireflies and Hope. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 12 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -