Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Graveside service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Bookwalter Cemetery
James Davenport

James Davenport Obituary
James Davenport

Knoxville - James Davenport, age 88 of Knoxville, Tennessee entered into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. James was reunited with the love of his life and bride of 60 years, Reva Davenport. Mr. Davenport is preceded in death by parents Dan & Hulda Davenport, siblings; Robert, Riley, Stanley and sister Josie; and great grandson Henry McDonald. James is survived by son and daughter in law; Allen & Suzette Davenport, grandchildren; Ericka Moyers (Jason), Kayla McDonald (Johnny), Jarrod Davenport (Ashley), and 5 great grandsons. Receiving of friends will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM. A service will follow at 7:00 PM with Reverend Mike Vincent officiating. Family and friends will meet at Bookwalter Cemetery Sunday June 30, 2019, for a 2 PM graveside service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 28 to June 29, 2019
