James David Kennedy



Lenoir City - James David Kennedy, age 82, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020.



Born April 11, 1938 in Bristol, Virginia to Ernest and Edna Kennedy. He served in the Air Force Reserves and was a project engineer at Oak Ridge National Laboratories for 43 years. He married his wife, Linda Kennedy in 1990. He was a bright mind who always overcame the challenges in life thrown his way.



He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Linda Kennedy; children David (Sandy), Paul (Shannon), Scott; sister Joyce (David); brother Robert (Karen); grandchildren, Alexandria, Davidson, Christian.



Preceded in death by his parents; son, Sean Lee.









