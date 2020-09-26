James "Jimmy" David Lowe
Knoxville - James "Jimmy" David Lowe, 68, passed away peacefully at NHC Highland Avenue, Knoxville, on September 25, 2020. He was born October 23,1951, in Knoxville. He was a life-long member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. Jimmy graduated from Doyle High School and attended East Tennessee State University. He retired from Knox County Government where he worked for many years in the OSHA Department. Jimmy was a very kind and gentle soul who loved his family very much. He will be missed! Preceded in death by his mother, Jewel Wilson Lowe; brother, Gary Ray Lowe; and sister, Linda D. Lowe. Survived by his father, James Edward "Ed" Lowe, son, Christopher "Chris" David Lowe; brothers; Thomas "Tommy" Edward Lowe (Jane), Dandridge, TN, Charles Michael "Mike" Lowe (Susan), Knoxville, TN; sister, Phyllis Lowe Gitschlag (Gary), Knoxville, TN; beloved grandson, Jared Christopher Lowe and Jared's mother, Melanie Harper, who was a devoted caregiver; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 health risks, the family will hold a private Celebration of Life on Monday, September 28, 2020, at 6:00pm at Woodlawn Christian Church located at 4339 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville, with the Reverend Carl Dennis Ford, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to your favorite charity
or to the American Cancer Association.