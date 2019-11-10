Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Ridgeview Baptist Church
6125 Lacy Road
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville - Deckard, James F. "Jim" 91 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was a longtime member of Ridgeview Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School, was a former Deacon, and served in various other capacities. Members of the Lively Stones Sunday School Class were particularly special to him. Jim attended Wheaton Bible College, enjoyed teaching and learning many subjects. He retired from Levi Strauss & Co. Jim loved and was loved by his extended family members. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Ruth Deckard; brother, Thomas Deckard. Jim is survived by children, Mike (Jo Ann) Deckard, Shirley (Larry) Moore, Pam Gorman; grandchildren, Nikki (Drew) Petty, Sarah Moore, Elizabeth (Mark) Costantino, Jason (Jennifer) Gentry, Charlie Gentry; great grandchildren, Levi, Peyton, and Aubrey Petty, Colette Costantino, Samuel and Elisabeth Gentry; sister, Frances Gillespie; nephew, Curtis (Ruth) Crenshaw; nieces, nephews and additional family. Graduation to Glory service will take place Saturday, November 16th at 2:00pm at Ridgeview Baptist Church 6125 Lacy Road Knoxville, TN 37912. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Ridgeview Baptist Church.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019
