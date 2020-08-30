1/
James Denton Wilkerson
1939 - 2020
James Denton Wilkerson

Philadelphia, TN - James Denton Wilkerson, born February 2, 1939 to Harrison and Emma Wilkerson.

He worked at Bowater and then K-25 for many years. Denton joined Macedonia Baptist Church at an early age. He went to High Point High School in Sweetwater, TN. He was faithful to his church, served as Chairman of Deacon Board; Treasurer and Sunday School Superintendent.

Preceded in death by 2 sisters and 7 brothers.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Laura Ann McClendon Wilkerson; sons Bruce (Antoinette), Jerome, daughter Leslie, brother Robert Eugene, grandchildren Starkicia (Terrell) Washington, Jeremy, great grandson Ethan, many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. Sister-n-laws Ruby, Betty, and Imogene Wilkerson.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday September 2, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 P.M. in Kyker's Chapel with Rev. Nicholas Jones officiating. Interment to follow in the Sweetwater Memorial Park. Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
SEP
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Kyker Funeral Homes
113 West North Street
Sweetwater, TN 37874
(423) 337-5033
Memories & Condolences
August 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
